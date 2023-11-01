Big 12 announces future football opponents for Cincinnati Bearcats

The University of Cincinnati has four games remaining on its 2023 football schedule, but 2024's Big 12 plans have already been released as well as the 2025-2027 conference lineup.

The Big 12 released the four-year scheduling matrix Wednesday afternoon. It was based on geography, historic matchups and rivalries. In the short term, next year UC will host Arizona State, TCU, Houston and West Virginia at Nippert Stadium and travel to Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State and UCF.

Oct 17, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the press at the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tipoff at T-Mobile Center.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

A bigger Big 12

The Big 12 will compete as a 16-team conference for the first time in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will become members in the summer of 2024 joining Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Future Bearcat football opponents at Nippert

Among the schedule highlights, Cincinnati will match up with every Big 12 team at home and away during the four-year stretch and face Arizona (away) and Utah (home) both for the first time ever in 2025.

Additionally, the Bearcats will welcome Arizona State to Nippert Stadium for the first time after facing the Sun Devils twice in Tempe, Arizona in 1954 and 1976.

The 2024 slate also features TCU’s first trip to Nippert Stadium since the Bearcats and Horned Frogs played for three consecutive seasons from 2002 to 2004 as well as West Virginia’s first trip to Nippert Stadium since a 24-21 Bearcats’ victory in which Isaiah Pead rushed for 175 yards in 2009.

Houston will also come to Nippert Stadium in 2024 for the first time since the 2021 AAC Championship win that clinched UC’s spot in the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Deshawn Pace (20) raises the trophy of the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Houston Cougars, 35-20.

Future Bearcat road trips

On the road next fall, Cincinnati will travel to Iowa State for the first time and meet Colorado and "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders' squad for the first time since traveling to Boulder in 1972. UC will also head to Lubbock, Texas to meet Texas Tech for the first meeting since a 10-10 tie to open the 1968 season and head to Kansas State for a matchup with the Wildcats for the first time since 1996.

The Bearcats will also travel to UCF in 2024.

Cincinnati will face UCF, Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State and West Virginia three times apiece during the four-year stretch.

The Bearcats will have four home games in 2024, five home games in 2025, four home games in 2026 and five home games in 2027.

The list of opponents for each upcoming year is below:

2024

Home: Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West VirginiaAway: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF

2025

Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCFAway: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas

2026

Home: Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas StateAway: Arizona, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

2027

Home: TCU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, West VirginiaAway: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, UCF

Remainder of 2023

To finish off their first season in the Big 12, UC takes on UCF this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 at Nippert Stadium. That's followed by road games at Houston and West Virginia. The season ends Nov. 25 back at Nippert against Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 football opponents scheduled through 2027