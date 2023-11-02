Big 12 announces future conference football schedules

Nov. 1—The Big 12 Conference has announced its 16-team, four-year scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 football seasons. The scheduling model was developed with a priority on geography, historic matchups and rivalries as well as competitive balance.

"As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12, " said Commissioner Brett Yormark. "I'm grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced—the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come."

During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.

The conference looked to maintain the current 5 /4, 4 /5 home /away rotation for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions. Other important factors were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries, without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

In 2024, WVU's home games will be Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and UCF. The road matchups will be Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

In 2025, WVU's home slate will be Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah. The five road games will be Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas and UCF.

In 2026, WVU will play five home games against Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas and Oklahoma State. The road games will be Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.

Finally in 2027, WVU will host Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State and UCF and travel to Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 will compete as a 16-team conference for the first time in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will become members in the summer of 2024 joining Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

TWEET @DomPostSports