Big 12 announces finalized dates for Colorado football’s 2024 schedule
The newly-expanded Big 12 Conference announced its 2024 football league schedule on Tuesday.
Following nonconference games against North Dakota State, Nebraska and Colorado State, the Colorado Buffaloes will host Baylor in their Big 12 opener on Sept. 21. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are then set to face UCF in Orlando the following weekend, marking CU’s first-ever meeting with the Knights.
Other highlights include an Oct. 12 homecoming game vs. Kansas State and road matchups at Arizona, Texas Tech and Kansas. With the Jayhawks’ home stadium in Lawrence undergoing renovations, Colorado’s Nov. 23 matchup against Kansas is scheduled to be played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buffs will enjoy two bye weeks (Week 6 and 10) and a total of six home games. Their 2024 regular season will conclude against Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 at Folsom Field.
Before spending the past 13 seasons in the Pac-12, Colorado was a member of the Big Seven/Big Eight/Big 12 from 1948-2010.
Here’s a complete look at Colorado football’s 2024 schedule:
Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota State
Sept. 7 at Nebraska
Sept. 14 at Colorado State
Sept. 21 vs. Baylor
Sept. 28 at UCF
Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State
Oct. 19 at Arizona
Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati
Nov. 9 at Texas Tech
Nov. 16 vs. Utah
Nov. 23 at Kansas
Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State
