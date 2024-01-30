Big 12 announces finalized dates for Colorado football’s 2024 schedule

The newly-expanded Big 12 Conference announced its 2024 football league schedule on Tuesday.

Following nonconference games against North Dakota State, Nebraska and Colorado State, the Colorado Buffaloes will host Baylor in their Big 12 opener on Sept. 21. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are then set to face UCF in Orlando the following weekend, marking CU’s first-ever meeting with the Knights.

Other highlights include an Oct. 12 homecoming game vs. Kansas State and road matchups at Arizona, Texas Tech and Kansas. With the Jayhawks’ home stadium in Lawrence undergoing renovations, Colorado’s Nov. 23 matchup against Kansas is scheduled to be played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buffs will enjoy two bye weeks (Week 6 and 10) and a total of six home games. Their 2024 regular season will conclude against Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 at Folsom Field.

Before spending the past 13 seasons in the Pac-12, Colorado was a member of the Big Seven/Big Eight/Big 12 from 1948-2010.

Here’s a complete look at Colorado football’s 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 7 at Nebraska

Sept. 14 at Colorado State

Sept. 21 vs. Baylor

Sept. 28 at UCF

Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 19 at Arizona

Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 9 at Texas Tech

Nov. 16 vs. Utah

Nov. 23 at Kansas

Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire