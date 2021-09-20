Big 12 announces early kickoff time for Texas’ road trip vs TCU

Texas fans have been gifted with kickoff times so far this season. The season opener against Louisiana was at 3:30, while Arkansas and Rice have both been in the later window.

The run of good luck seems to have expired.

On Oct. 2, Texas’ Week 5 matchup against TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CDT in Fort Worth. It is just the third time the two will have an early game since the Horned Frogs joined the conference in 2012.

When on the road, getting an early game is more beneficial. Especially at a venue like Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU fans will still provide an incredible environment but everybody knows a night game makes for better atmospheres.

Baylor at Oklahoma State and Kansas at No. 15 Iowa State won out for the coveted late kickoffs. You can check out the Big 12’s full schedule here:

Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 10/2 👇 Texas at TCU, 11am CT on ABC

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2:30pm CT on FOX

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2:30pm CT on ESPN2

Baylor at Oklahoma State, 6pm CT on ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa State, 6pm on FS1 pic.twitter.com/yCCyKu2bnT — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 20, 2021

With Saturday’s game against Texas Tech also being an 11 a.m. kickoff, there is a chance Texas will have three straight early games. The Big 12/ESPN has not announced a time for the Red River Shootout but if we are going off history, 11 a.m. is likely.

