Big 12 announces Big 12 Mexico delayed until 2025, KU was scheduled

“Today, the Big 12 announced it will delay the launch of Big 12 Mexico with a new target date of 2025.

Since Big 12 Mexico was announced, a variety of major initiatives have been added to the COnference’s agenda – headlined by the onboarding of four member institutions.

The Big 12 will continue to build its brand in mexico thorugh its broadcast partners and remains enthusiastic about bringing the big 12 to Mexico.”