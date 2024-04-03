Big 12 announces Big 12 Mexico delayed until 2025, KU was scheduled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 conference announced Wednesday that they are delaying the Big 12 Mexico series.
The original plan was for the Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Cougars to battle on a Mexico City basketball court in December. There is not a definitive date or month set for 2025.
The Big 12 released this statement on X:
“Today, the Big 12 announced it will delay the launch of Big 12 Mexico with a new target date of 2025.
Since Big 12 Mexico was announced, a variety of major initiatives have been added to the COnference’s agenda – headlined by the onboarding of four member institutions.
The Big 12 will continue to build its brand in mexico thorugh its broadcast partners and remains enthusiastic about bringing the big 12 to Mexico.”
Big 12 conference on X
After being asked recently about the news, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson praised Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, but also said he “was never a big fan of” Big 12 Mexico besides missing out on the “best street food in the world.”
