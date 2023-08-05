UPDATE: Big 12 announces admittance of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

Aug. 4—Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark has met some expectations and exceeded all others through his first 13 months leading the league.

He secured the Big 12's media rights through 2030-31. He has expanded the conference's outreach by scheduling high-profile men's and women's basketball games, baseball games and soccer matches to be played in Mexico.

Now, perhaps Yormark will consider renaming the Big 12. Amid a transformation period of conference realignment, he might have to. Long gone are the days of the league's name matching its makeup.

After a week of poorly kept secrets and jockeying from Pac-12 presidents, the Big 12 Conference voted unanimously late Friday night to admit Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the league beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12," Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a release from the Big 12 office at close to 8:30 p.m. "The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators."

According to reports Friday afternoon, Arizona — a Pac-12 member since 1978 — had its admittance to the Big 12 approved by the league on Thursday, paving the way for the Wildcats to become the league's 14th member institution. But the Wildcats were awaiting approval from the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees both UA and ASU.

With ASU and Utah formally applying for membership Friday, and despite reported reluctancy from Arizona State President Michael Crow, both of the Arizona-based schools received approval from the ABOR.

The final step was Utah receiving approval from its board of trustees, which came via unanimous vote about an hour before the Big 12's official announcement.

This all comes a mere eight days after the Big 12 officially added Colorado, a former longtime conference member that decided to follow USC and UCLA — both of which are going to the Big Ten — out of the Pac-12.

"They're back," Yormark said of the Buffaloes in that press release.

The latest groundbreaking shift in realignment almost didn't happen, though.

Big 12 executives met to approve UA's admittance into the conference while the ABOR was convened in executive session on Thursday night, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. Crow didn't want to be one of the schools to unravel the Pac-12, a conference that's ruled the West Coast for the past 108 years.

Friday morning, McMurphy, along with countless others, reported the Pac-12 was flipping the script at the 11th hour and signing the league's streaming and Apple-based grant of rights, an offer that expired at the end of this week.

Arizona President Bobby Robbins, McMurphy shared, was fully committed to staying in the Pac-12 throughout virtual meetings this week — or so it seemed.

"If Arizona leaves," said McMurphy's source, a participant in those discussions, "he should win an Oscar."

With the Yormark's announcement Friday night, Robbins should have an award headed his way next award season.

A large part of that was the hesitancy of Oregon and Washington to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Both Oregon — considered to be the linchpin in the Pac-12's existence as everyone knows it moving forward — and Washington had their admittance into the Big Ten approved and announced by the league on Friday.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, a longtime staple of college football, figured all of this was coming.

"But with what's going on now with alignment, as it finishes up here over the next month — maybe a week — I think they're bringing some strength back," Gundy said on Wednesday when asked about Colorado's return.

The Big 12 has officially knocked over the three next dominos. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah won't be last, though, as the Pac-12 is now slated to have just four programs (Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State and Cal) for 2024. Not with the ever-changing landscape of conference realignment, and certainly not with Yormark leading the charge.

Following the press release by the Big 12, Oklahoma State announced athletics director Chad Wieberg would hold a press conference Saturday afternoon prior to the already scheduled Oklahoma State football media day.

News Press managing editor Jason Elmquist contributed to this story.

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.