Big 12 announces its 2023 all-conference team
It’s a good week to be a Texas Longhorn. The team’s 11-1 season comes with plenty of accolades, and the Big 12 gave the team its due recognition leading up to the conference title game.
Several Texas players received conference honors from the Big 12. The defense and special teams possessed the most shine.
Defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat’s breakout season culminates in a Big 12 defensive player of the year award. That might be a rarity for defensive tackles, but Sweat’s impact is unquestioned.
Fellow defensive tackle Byron Murphy received well-earned recognition in Big 12 football honors announcements. Murphy was named the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year. On offense, Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell took home Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year honors.
Let’s look at what other Longhorns received recognition in the Big 12’s first team list.
Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma)
Gabriel was our pick to earn the first-team nod at quarterback for the Big 12 this season. His recognition is warranted after leading the most explosive offense in the conference.
Running back
Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State), Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech)
Gordon was the best offensive player in the Big 12 this season. He willed Oklahoma State into the Big 12 title game and should be the Doak Walker award winner.
Fullback
Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)
Sinnott isn’t exactly a fullback, but he’s an all-conference caliber player. He was a huge reason Kansas State consistently produced offensively from week to week.
Wide receiver
Javon Baker (UCF), Drake Stoops (Oklahoma), Xavier Worthy (Texas)
Stoops had a surprising season, topping the conference in receptions in 2023. Worthy and Baker did not surprise, but they lived up to high expectations. We warned you Baker would take the league by storm, and he certainly did, averaging 22.5 yards per reception.
Tight end
Jared Wiley (TCU), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas)
Wiley hauled in more receptions and a few more yards, but Sanders was clearly the best in the conference in 2023.
Offensive line
Kicker
Bert Auburn (Texas)
Auburn has been nearly automatic in recent games. He’s a huge reason Texas is 11-1 this season.
Returner
Xavier Worthy (Texas)
Worthy’s punt return ability has given his squad a game-altering advantage on special teams.
Defensive line
Tre’Mon Morris-Brash (UCF), Nelson Ceaser (Houston), Austin Booker (Kansas), Byron Murphy II (Texas), T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)
Texas’ dynamic duo on the defensive line leads the top run defense in the Big 12. Sweat and Murphy stand out above the rest this year.
Linebacker
Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma), Nickolas Martin (Oklahoma State), Jaylan Ford (Texas)
The conference’s top three teams each had a linebacker selected to its first team. The linebacker position is as relevant as ever, but certainly more versatile.
Defensive backs
Jeremiah Cooper (Iowa State), T.J. Tampa (Iowa State), Cobee Bryant (Kansas), Billy Bowman (Oklahoma), Beanie Bishop (West Virginia)
Iowa State once again fielded one of the best secondaries in the conference. Billy Bowman and Cobee Bryant were among the better players at getting takeaways in the conference.