Big 12 agrees to new TV deal with ESPN, Fox

Brett Yormark has come to play. The Big 12 has reached an agreement with ESPN and Fox on its new media rights deal. The extension will begin following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season and run through 2020-2031. Yormark recently said that Oklahoma and Texas will not leave for the SEC until the current after the 2024 football season.

The conference will earn, on average, $380M per year according to Sports Business Journal.That will earn the Big 12 more than $2 billion during the agreement.

This is a massive win for the Big 12. More specifically, it’s a massive win for new Big 12 Commisioner Brett Yormark. When Oklahoma and Texas announced their intents to leave their longtime home, the future of the conference was in question. The Big 12 not only didn’t lose money on this new deal, they got a significant raise.

With the Big 12 getting their new deal done before their competition out West, it’s easy to wonder if Yormark’s next call will be to the remaining members of the Pac-12.

