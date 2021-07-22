Big 12 AD’s and brass set to meet over Oklahoma-Texas to SEC reports

The fluid situation surrounding the Oklahoma Sooners is now causing the decision-makers in the Big 12 Conference to meet.

This is to be expected, while the brass in the Southeastern Conference are all in Hoover, Alabama, for their media week it looks like the Big 12 will meet as well. Not a shocking development considering the magnitude of the situation. It appears that it has reached a boiling point and this meeting clearly indicates that it isn’t just smoke. This has reached a five-alarm fire with so much at stake.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 brass will have a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation involving the two biggest money schools for the conference. It goes so much further than just two schools leaving, this could be the death knell for the conference.

Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 22, 2021

Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Texas Christian are the four main schools that will be impacted. They are the in-state schools for the states of Oklahoma and Texas. None of the teams listed would likely be attractive additions to the Southeastern Conference. They are likely looking at the Big Ten, ACC, or Pac-12 for possible expansion if this all goes down.

It would be hard to fathom that the Big 12 Conference could survive the losses of OU and UT, even if they invited other schools. This meeting could be the first step to ensuring they can keep the top schools but they also need to have a contingency plan in place.

Sooners Wire will provide more updates as they are made available.

