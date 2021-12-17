How do the Big 12 2022 recruiting classes stack up a couple of days into the early signing period?

The early signing period is underway and there are just under two months until national signing day. The Oklahoma Sooners have done a nice job recovering a recruiting class that was in flux after the departure of Lincoln Riley to the USC Trojans.

What was once the 27th ranked recruiting class in college football for 2022, the Sooners have climbed back into the top 10 thanks to the hard work of Bob Stoops, the assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball, and new hires Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby, and Miguel Chavis.

And the Sooners aren’t done yet. With time for players to sign their letters of intent, Oklahoma can still get commitments from several big-name players. Devon Campbell recently narrowed his list to two schools, with Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns taking the prominent places for the five-star offensive lineman’s services.

Jaren Kanak, out of Kansas, who remains committed to the Clemson Tigers, has seen crystal ball projections from local and national analysts at 247Sports flip their projections from the Tigers to the Sooners.

With only 16 players committed (Gentry Williams still needs to sign his letter of intent), the Sooners have room to add several more players to this recruiting class.

As the signing period continues, let’s take a look at how the Big 12’s recruiting classes stack up via On3 Recruiting’s and 247Sports’ team rankings for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fullback Jared Casey (47) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (8) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 6

On3 Recruiting: 10, Nationally 107

247Sports: 10, Nationally 105

Highest Rated Signee: Caleb Purdy, Safety, St. Louis, MO

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) hands the ball to running back Deuce Vaughn (22) in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 15

On3 Recruiting: 9, Nationally 65

247Sports: 8, Nationally, 59

Highest Rated Signee: Tobi Osunsanmi, LB, Wichita, KS

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Mason Tharp (80) catches a pass as Kansas Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 18

On3 Recruiting: 8, Nationally 44

247Sports: 7, Nationally 40

Highest Rated Signee: Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow, OK

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) throws during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 10

On3 Recruiting: 6, Nationally 34

247Sports: 9, Nationally 61

Highest Rated Signee: Jordan Hudson, WR, Garland, TX

Baylor Bears

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Total Players Signed: 20

On3 Recruiting: 7, Nationally 35

247Sports: 6, Nationally 33

Highest Rated Signee: Armani Winfield, WR, Lewisville, TX

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 20

On3 Recruiting: 5, Nationally 33

247Sports: 5, Nationally 32

Highest Rated Signee: Jacolby Spells, ATH, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 20

On3 Recruiting: 4, Nationally 32

247Sports: 4, Nationally 29

Highest Rated Signee: Hunter Deyo, DL, Council Bluffs, IA

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) celebrate after stopping TCU Horned Frogs on a third down during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 17

On3 Recruiting: 3, Nationally 22

247Sports: 3, Nationally 25

Highest Rated Signee: Talyn Shettron, WR, Edmond, OK

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws past Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 14

On3 Recruiting: 2, Nationally 10

247Sports: 2, Nationally 10

Highest Rated Signee: Gavin Sawchuk, RB, Littleton, CO

Texas Longhorns

Nov 6, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) jumps over Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) and linebacker Jake Hummel (35) during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Players Signed: 26

On3 Recruiting: 1, Nationally 5

247Sports: 1, Nationally 5

Highest Rated Signee: Kelvin Banks, OT, Humble, TX

