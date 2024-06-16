Big 10: Meet the Big Ten's new members, Washington edition

Jun. 16—Wrapping up our weekend miniseries introducing the Big Ten Conference's four new members: the University of Washington, the Seattle-based one-time college home of Bruce Lee, Kenny G and the new host of "Jeopardy."

1. You can't beat the views.

"The University of Washington is the only university in the Big Ten where one can get a beautiful view of Mt. Rainier from campus."

"UW has a beautiful and compact campus, dominating the southeast slope of one of the several hills that define Seattle's landscape. And by hill, I mean about 224 feet of elevation change from the medical campus to the top.

"Because of this, commanding views are everywhere that there aren't trees, and there are a lot of trees packed into the relatively small campus, and there are neat spaces tucked in groves all over campus.

"Just to name a couple: the campus quad is nestled between the historic liberal arts buildings, and all of the trees within it are cherry trees. Much like our grove near Japan House, the blossoms attracts thousands of visitors for Sakura every spring.

"Another fun space is the Sylvan Grove Theater, an outdoor amphitheater tucked in a grove of trees next to the lawn extending downhill from Drumheller Fountain that features a series of Greek-style columns. Especially given the campus' urban location, it's very nice that there are many quiet quasi-natural spaces for contemplation."

2. Washington's official mascot likes cuddling, naps, posing for selfies and snacking on duck-jerky treats.

"University of Washington — also referred to as Washington or U-Dub — had a mascot controversy similar to Illinois.

"The first mascot was a boy called Sunny, which then was transformed to Sun Dodgers. There was confusion of the true meaning of a Sun Dodger and controversy ensued. There were two years of debates to choose a new mascot.

"It was changed to Huskies at a 1922 basketball win over rival Washington State after an announcer made the statement: 'A powerful Husky launched himself at the throat of a defenseless Cougar.'

"Today's live mascot is a lovable Alaskan Malamute named Dubs II, the 14th dawg to hold the honor, cared for by a professor's family."

3. Move over, Minneapolis-St. Paul (combined pop. 728,935). The two largest Big Ten cities are now Los Angeles (3,820,914), home to UCLA and USC, and Seattle (755,078), home to the Washington Huskies.

"It rains less in Seattle than in Champaign. Just 39 inches annually, as compared to 41 in Champaign.

"But the rain falls slowly in Seattle, in days-long drenching mists. So Seattle has lots more rainy days. Lots. In fact, when you're dodging umbrellas on the UW's 'Red Square,' or waiting at a bus stop on a rainy November morning in a 1970s pre-Gore-Tex REI raincoat, it can seem like it rains all the time.

"So don't envy Huskies fans. Even when their team wins, they're still wet and miserable."

4. Sound familiar, Illini fans: Wildly popular coach rebuilds once-proud program into national powerhouse; then, just when the going gets really good, leaves for bigger (paycheck) and better (teams)?

In Washington's version of the Bill Self story, football's Kalen DeBoer (above) goes 25-3 in two seasons as coach, leading the Huskies to an appearance in January's national championship game, then skedaddles for Alabama to succeed Nick Saban.

5. Speaking of two-year runs, that's how long Washington's interim president spent in office after Mark Emmert left in 2010 to run the NCAA.

Her name: Phyllis Wise, ninth chancellor of the University of Illinois.

6. The conditions are right for Illinois to resume its raid on Seattle for top academic talent.

"Huge plus to Washington Huskies country is three stunning national parks less than two hours away — a big reason why some UW grad students load up on REI toys, head for the crags and never complete their degree.

"Huge drawback now is that Seattle real estate prices are way beyond sanity. Literally a million bucks for old bungalows on 40-foot lots.

"This has helped UI recruit good faculty and other young folk from around Puget Sound: they can score an actual nice house here for the cost of a storage bin out there."

7. Illinois and Washington have more in common than Phyllis Wise.

"Illinois and UW are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Big Ten in both computer science (Illinois No. 5 nationally, UW No. 7) and physics (Illinois No. 9, UW No. 20).

"For me, this is notable because I'm in computer science at Illinois but also received a master's in physics from UW."

8. Outside 17 other Big Ten football stadiums, they tailgate. At Husky Stadium, they sailgate, with as many as 3,400 fans making their way to the stadium via Lake Washington — in 'everything from small skiffs to 94-foot yachts,' according to UW athletics.

"Football fans often travel to the stadium by boat past the shell house used by the 1936 Olympic gold-medal Husky crew team, whose story is told in the book and movie 'Boys in the Boat.'"

9. Of the 20 U.S. colleges and universities with the most international students, eight now call the Big Ten home.

Per the "Open Doors" report, compiled annually by the U.S. State Department and Institute of International Education: USC ranks fifth (17,264), Illinois sixth (14,680), Purdue eighth (11,872), Michigan 11th (10,411), Washington 12th (10,198), UCLA 13th (9,725), Penn State 16th (9,161) and Wisconsin 20th (8,567).

10. The most talked-about U.S. Olympic team doesn't include a certain former Iowa Hawkeye, but it does have the ex-Husky whose NCAA scoring record Caitlin Clark broke.

Kelsey Plum, who's won back-to-back WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces, rang up 3,527 points for Washington from 2013-17, second only to Clark's 3,951.