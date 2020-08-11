Big 10 cancels college football, fall sports, Pac-12 expected to follow

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, which includes all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff," said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President said in a release.

The news comes after days of speculation regarding the viability of a fall sports season, centered mainly around college football.

In recent days, the Big Sky and MAC cancelled fall sports. So did Division II and Division III schools.

The Pac-12 is expected to follow with the same cancellation announcement.

Statements from Gene Smith and OSU President-elect Kristina Johnson pic.twitter.com/vI7YMCt28A — billlandis25 (@BillLandis25) August 11, 2020

A statement from Nebraska leadership. pic.twitter.com/tFMlYSfnWe — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 11, 2020

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the Big 10's release. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

An additional layer that almost certainly played a key factor into the decision was the recent insurgence of student-athlete unity groups, which vocalized their desire to play, but also demanded greater medical protections and assurances, as well as revenue sharing. Those lists of demands created a giant impasse into an already complicated situation and may have led to the season's eventual demise.

The move to cancel sports, but allow colleges to re-open to students was quickly pointed out and criticized, too.

When the university presidents of the Big 10 open their campuses to ten of thousands of students in the coming weeks, they'll lose any room to say this was about the kids' safety.



This is about liability. Plain and simple.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 11, 2020

Are the Big10 schools shutting down campuses and not allowing students to be around each other in dorms, classrooms, student unions, and any other setting where they could gather? Are they going 100% remote ? Just asking... — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 11, 2020

Still, the Big 10 hopes for spring football, but will lean on medical experts and governmental authorities to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and technologies, and monitor developments regarding the pandemic and will make their decision based on player the health, safety and wellness.

Big 10 cancels college football, fall sports, Pac-12 expected to follow originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest