Bieniemy didn’t help the Commanders vs. the 49ers

It wasn’t as close as the final score for the Commanders on Sunday.

The scoreboard read 27-10, and those watching at a surface level will take some comfort, but other numbers were much more indicative.

The Commanders only registered 12 first downs, while the 49ers accumulated more than double that with 28.

The 49ers ran 25 more offensive plays than the Commanders, as Washington could only manage 43 to San Francisco’s 68.

The 49ers accumulated 408 yards of offense on Sunday. Meanwhile, Washington could only generate 225 yards.

The 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan understands how a running game helps his quarterback, Brock Prudy. San Francisco ran the ball down the Commanders’ throats 39 times, gaining 184 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 a carry.

Meanwhile, Washington’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, continued to stubbornly show everyone he was in charge. Sunday, Bieniemy only had the Commanders run the ball 14 times. 14 rushing attempts? And this guy wants a head-coaching job in the NFL?

Washington was averaging 4.4 yards a carry, and its quarterback Sam Howell had struggled terribly the last month, so the offensive coordinator’s strategy was only to run the ball 14 times!

Massive hole and nice run by Gibson for 17yds pic.twitter.com/XvvfOMkblS — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 31, 2023

Sunday’s loss was Washington’s 12th in their last 14 games. This season can’t end soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire