Bielema talks recruiting, new additions at annual Golf Outing

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hosted his annual golf outing at Atkins Golf Club, sharing with fans a few updates on how his team is shaping up ahead of August.

He shared that highly-sought transfer Zakhari Franklin is on Illinois’s campus and expected to begin practice in the coming days.

“I saw a stat the other day that he was the most productive player returning in college football,” said Bielema. “I think once you get around and meet him he’s very mature, accomplished a lot.”

Franklin joins the Illini after stints at Ole Miss and UTSA, currently the active leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in college football.

