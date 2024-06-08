Bielema promotes Pat Embleton to general manager role

(WCIA) — Following in the steps of other Power Five football programs, head coach Bret Bielema has promoted a long-time staffer to the role of general manager.

Pat Embleton has been with the Illinois program since 2013, working as the Director of Recruiting from 2015-20 and then as Executive Director of Recruiting and Personnel for the last two seasons.

“The value of him is the experience here before I got here,” said Bielema. “He had been with two coaches that had previously fallen and did not come through the way that they had hoped so I thought his experience from those times were invaluable.”

Embleton will continue to oversee all recruiting efforts from high school to the transfer portal.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.