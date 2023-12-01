Bielema on college football offseason: 'It's insanity'

Dec. 1—CHAMPAIGN — The college football transfer portal won't officially be available for players looking for a change until Monday when the 30-day December window opens.

Declaring such intentions, though, comes with no restrictions. More than 700 players have already taken that step. Illinois running back Reggie Love III and kicker/punter Fabrizio Pinton are in that mix after they both announced their intent to transfer Thursday afternoon.

Love and Pinton were the first Illini to make that offseason move. They won't be the last if Bret Bielema's read on the situation is accurate. The Illinois coach anticipates more transfers out of the program this offseason than last, and Love deciding to use his bonus fifth season of eligibility elsewhere didn't come as a surprise.

"As a head coach, one of the things I have to do and always kind of pride myself on is feeling those moments before they come," Bielema said Thursday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, while indicating he had a similar conversation with Love a year ago. "I understood where Reggie was coming from. He came in on Sunday, and I wasn't at all surprised where we're headed."

Illinois wasn't hit particularly hard with transfers leaving the program last offseason.

Basically just a single starter on either side of the ball in wide receiver Brian Hightower (California) and a late transfer from linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (Oregon State). Hightower has caught 10 passes for 101 yards for a 6-6 Cal team, while Hart has made 61 tackles, including 61/2 for loss, with an 8-4 Oregon State team.

Love is a notable portal-bound player. The veteran running back was essentially the last man standing in an injury-ravaged position group. An ankle injury of his own cost the St. Louis native multiple games this past season, but he still set career-highs in carries (116), rushing yards (567) and touchdowns (four). His 567 rushing yards led the Illini, who finished 5-7 and will miss out on a bowl game for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons. Complicating the transfer situation is the number of players on the roster, like Love, who still have a bonus year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That factors into our underclassmen," Bielema said. "They don't know if those players are coming back. Last year we were No. 2 or 3 in the country in fewest number of (players) to transfer out. I still don't think we'll be a big number, but we'll be bigger than we were a year ago.

"Quite honestly, for me as a head coach, I'm very forward and honest with guys. If they maybe don't see things the same way we see them as coaches, I express that that's why the portal exists."

The combination of the one-time transfer rule and name, image and likeness has changed the offseason for coaches. Bielema and his coaching staff will be on the road recruiting in the next week — finishing up the 2024 class and working ahead on 2025 prospects — but the Illinois coaches also have to re-recruit their own roster.

"I wanted to have conversations with certain players before we left," Bielema said. "I think, overall, every one of them has gone the way I thought it would. ... Retention of your good players is very important. Good isn't a good word, but players that you want to retain that are a good fit for your program. That believe in what you believe in. The DNA of tough, smart and dependable is something you can't fake. It's got to be who you are. It's important to keep those guys."

Doing so isn't always straightforward. Last offseason, Bielema spent time with Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams and Isaiah Williams discussing their future. Whether they would enter the NFL draft or return for another season. All five stuck with Illinois.

"We were talking about their opportunity to stay here or go to the NFL, but some of their biggest opportunities came from schools that were trying to get them to leave here and were paying more than the NFL," Bielema said. "That's the biggest ones we worry about. ... I worry about the NFL, but I actually worry about people that are around our players. Prior relationships. Guys that recruited people out of high school."

Those types of connections are how Bielema and the Illinois staff found out roughly two months ago a player they had previously recruited might be interested in transferring. That said player almost assuredly would land in the portal.

"Of course, it can't happen until Monday, and we were told the other day he had 32 offers," Bielema said. "It's insanity. It's something we won't do. As coaches, we do things by the book, but unfortunately, a lot of the world doesn't."