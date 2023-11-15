Bielema: Altmyer will start at Iowa

Nov. 15—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer didn't start this past Saturday at quarterback for Illinois, clearing the way for John Paddock to set a Memorial Stadium record with 507 passing yards in the Illini's 48-45 overtime win against Indiana.

But this Saturday, with Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) playing at Iowa (7-2, 5-2) in a critical Big Ten game, Illinois coach Bret Bielema will go back to Altmyer as the Illini starting quarterback.

Bielema said so on Wednesday morning during an appearance on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.

"As of (Tuesday), Luke has been totally cleared to play," Bielema said on his appearance. "Because of that, he is our starting quarterback before he left and that's where I sort of see it now. ... If there's any part of that that gets gray we have a guy that has proven he can play."

Altmyer was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Illini's game at Minnesota on Nov. 4. With Illinois trailing 26-21 at the time, Paddock entered the game and completed three straight passes, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams, to lead a dramatic come-from-behind 27-26 win against the Gophers.

Paddock was even better this past Saturday against the Hoosiers. Making his first start at Illinois, the sixth-year senior and Ball State transfer completed 24 of 36 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to throw for more than 500 yards at Memorial Stadium, a venue that opened in 1923 in Champaign.

Bielema is set to met with local reporters on Thursday morning in Champaign, like he has done throughout the season.