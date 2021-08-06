Biden's tan suit reminds social media of Obama's famous 2014 fashion choice

President Biden on Friday delivered remarks on a potential infrastructure deal, the coronavirus pandemic and the July jobs report.

But it was his tan suit that stole the show on social media.

The president’s fashion choice reminded many of the suit that former President Obama wore in 2014 during a press conference addressing the threat of the Islamic State and more. The suit caused an uproar in Washington, D.C., garnering a mixture of analysis, outrage and jokes on social media.

In 2019, 5 years after Obama wore the suit, the Daily Show mocked the backlash to it in a video about "The Worst Scandal in Presidential History." The video, viewed over 1 million times, included clips of Fox's Lou Dobbs asking "is this an effort to make him look warmer?" and other critical coverage.

Analytics at the time showed that there were more than 4,000 tweets shared about Obama’s wardrobe during his remarks. The following day, then-White House press secretary Josh Earnest assured reporters that "The president stands squarely behind the decision he made yesterday to wear his summer suit."

Reporters, social media users and others were quick to comment on Biden’s khaki-colored suit on Friday, drawing comparisons to Obama’s now-viral moment. Others noted that Biden donned the suit the week of Obama's 60th birthday.

Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, shared that Biden discussed “subsTANtial job growth today” during his remarks.

subsTANtial job growth today https://t.co/1MFi7dZlSP — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) August 6, 2021

Tara McKelvey, a BBC News correspondent, joked that, though the president was discussing issues important to Americans across the country, “it’s hard to focus, since I was so distracted by his TAN SUIT.”

Here in the East Room, I’m listening to the president. The subjects are serious - the economy, vaccinations, jobs - but it’s hard to focus, since I was so distracted by his TAN SUIT. pic.twitter.com/uKr9jBUSzX — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 6, 2021

The president is in the East Room now and notably wearing a tan suit for those who remember that Obama era issue. pic.twitter.com/AIxwxtG3TR — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 6, 2021

Today in your political fashion news - Joe Biden in a TAN suit. pic.twitter.com/o2h3kOgruR — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) August 6, 2021

sincerely don’t think i can survive Tan Suit twitter/discourse today. Thanks, Biden. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2021

🚨 tan suit alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dKaeJ6oJBi — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 6, 2021

