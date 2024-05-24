Biden to welcome Kansas City Chiefs to White House

(The Hill) – President Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on May 31, the White House announced on Friday.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the 2023 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The also won the Super Bowl the year prior and visited the White House in June 2023.

During last year’s visit, Biden, who often quips that he’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan by marriage, said he predicts Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will be considered one of the best quarterbacks ever.

The White House did not give more details about the forthcoming visit, but Chiefs players have been making headlines recently. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker received backlash for a graduation speech, during which he told female graduates that they might find more satisfaction being wives and mothers than they would through their careers.

Mahomes weighed in this week, saying that although he doesn’t agree with everything Butker said, he is a “good person” who has the right to express himself.

And Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is famously in a relationship with megastar Taylor Swift, an influential voice that the Biden campaign has reportedly been seeking an endorsement from.

Around the Super Bowl, conspiracy theories swirled that the relationship was scripted in order to gain football viewers, an idea that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell brushed off at the time.

Conservative social media was engulfed with the theory that the NFL was rigging games so the Chiefs would make it to the final game of the season and Swift could hand her endorsement to Biden.

Swift endorsed Biden in 2020 and spoke out against former President Trump ahead of the election. Her endorsement would be a major boost for young voters, who Biden has struggled to gain enthusiasm from this cycle.

