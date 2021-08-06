Biden signs bill awarding medals to Capitol police

The legislation, passed by the Senate earlier this week, honors members of the Capitol Police and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department who fought with a mob of then President Donald Trump's supporters as they attempted to overturn his election defeat.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held an emotional ceremony in the White House Rose Garden with several police officers and lawmakers to commemorate the signing.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, following a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims of election fraud. Biden, who beat Trump in the November election, was inaugurated on Jan. 20.