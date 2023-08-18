Biden says FEMA ready to respond to rain and flooding in U.S. southwest

CAMP DAVID, Maryland Aug 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is ready to respond to Hurricane Hilary, which threatens to bring historic rain and flooding to the southwestern United States in the upcoming days.

Category 4 Hurricane Hilary was rushing toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Friday morning, and was expected to bring "significant flooding" to parts of the region as well as the southwestern United States, the National Hurricane Center said. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)