Biden meets with Griner, Whelan families
William Pomeranz, director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, discusses talks with Russia to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.
President Biden met with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Friday, both of whom are detained in Russia. The meeting comes as the Biden administration works to free the former U.S. Marine and WNBA star. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes explains the measures being taken to secure their releases.
After facilitating a prisoner swap with Russian officials in April, ex-New Mexico governor Bill Richardson working to do the same for WNBA star.
Donald Trump said there would be “big problems” if he were indicted over the documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.
Ezekiel Kelly is due in court this morning.
An unnamed NBA executive weighed in on how he believes the Warriors will handle keeping Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole in the future.
They even had a 'walk through' practice run by Pat Riley.
In this trade, the Bulls reset with young talent as the Heat add DeRozan to a contending roster.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) Point guard Dennis Schroder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder's agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday. Schroder confirmed it with an Instagram post.
Former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points to lead France.
Wilson also earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in leading her Aces to the No. 1 seed and the WNBA Finals.
Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II underwent an off-season procedure in July to address a core muscle injury. Source: Portland Trail Blazers @ NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Mike Vorkunov @ MikeVorkunov Gary Payton II underwent surgery in July ...
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Complete schedule, how to watch (TV/streaming), updated playoff format, qualified teams, full bracket and more.
The players and coaches of the "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980s put together a spirited reunion in Hawaii, which included a workout.
The Celtics alum's EuroBasket swan song was quite impressive -- but ultimately not enough.
Andre Iguodala's significance is better measured by intangibles, by what he can offer various elements of the team. And that's why the Warriors want him back.
What's next for Jordan Poole after his breakout season for the Warriors?
Byron Scott joined the special report to talk about the epic Showtime Lakers reunion he and fellow legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar headlined.
Dennis Schroder, who played with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, is rejoining the team on a one-year contract in a depth-bolstering move.
Elena Delle Donne missed 11 games this year (30.5% of the season). Should that have removed her from All-WNBA consideration?
With training camp roughly a week away and the team recently conducting players-only workouts at its El Segundo practice facility, the prospect of Russell Westbrook being part of the Lakers' program - again - is becoming more real by the day. And ...