Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces at White House after WNBA win: Watch live

President Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will welcome the 2023 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces to the White House in recognition of their second title in as many years. According to The Associated Press, the team stands a strong chance of going three in a row with the 2024 season.

The WNBA’s prominence is increasing, a trend reflected in the league’s upcoming switch to the use of chartered flights. The change is in part a measure to promote the safety of athletes who have become more recognizable as public figures.

The reception is slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.