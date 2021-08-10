Biden comments on bipartisan efforts to pass massive infrastructure bill in Senate
The Senate has approved a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, clearing a major roadblock for a core Biden administration priority.
Prosecutors say Barry Weisselberg, a Trump Organization employee, did the same thing that led to an indictment of his father, The Daily Beast reported.
The Senate voted 69-30 on Tuesday to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, handing a major victory to President Biden and a group of senators that spent months negotiating on the agreement.Why it matters: The monster bill would deliver hundreds of billions of dollars for roads, bridges, waterways and other "hard infrastructure" items. It is widely seen as a victory for both parties and the reputation of the Senate, especially given the current level of polarization in Congres
Michael McKinney told police he opened fire because "he felt he was in danger and was protecting himself," according to the Des Moines Register.
The census is about to set our politics on fire
“He’s frequently an advocate for decentralizing and allowing locals to make their own policy choices. It contradicts the history of his stated positions.”
Conspiracy theorist claims there was more evidence of election malfeasance in November and December ‘than any crime in history’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday, one week after an investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against his accusers.
Obama birthday bash attendee declares it the 'party of all parties': 'Y'all never seen Obama like this'
Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump. “In the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump ...'You’re Fired!'” read recent letters to Cheney from GOP officials in Park and Carbon counties.
The men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor also had their sights on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to federal prosecutors.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown privately signed a bill last month ending the requirement for high school students to prove proficiency in reading, writing, and arithmetic before graduation.
The bill could bring nearly $10 billion back to South Carolina for road repairs, broad band expansion and public transit updates.
"I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics - now I don't have to be quiet anymore," Trump said.
Kathy Hochul is set to become first woman to govern the state
KYIV/LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday a Belarusian sprinter defected at the Olympic Games only because she had been "manipulated" by outside forces and shrugged off a coordinated barrage of new Western sanctions. At an hours-long news conference on the anniversary of an election which opponents said was rigged so that he could win, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and said he had defended Belarus against opponents plotting a coup. As he spoke in his presidential palace in Minsk, Britain, Canada and the United States announced coordinated sanctions targeting the Belarusian economy and its financial sector, including exports of oil products and potash, which is used in fertilisers and is Belarus' main foreign currency earner.
Many leaders are deeply frustrated with the way politics has infected the campaign to inoculate enough Americans to wipe out COVID-19.
If arrested, the lawmakers will not be charged with a crime and will be brought to the Texas Capitol to establish a quorum.
Former Trump adviser has a history of anti-LGBT+ remarks and activism
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to defend himself from what he said were “unfair" and “untruthful" sexual harassment allegations on Tuesday, even as he announced he would resign from office. New York smart tells us that this situation and moment are not about the facts.
Hochul, a former Democratic congresswoman who has served as lieutenant governor since 2015, will take over from Cuomo until his third four-year term in office ends in December 2022. -- Cuomo asked Hochul, a rising star in the Democratic Party, to join the gubernatorial ticket in 2014 after the then-lieutenant governor, Robert Duffy, announced he would not seek another term.