'A pioneer': Biden gives eulogy for Sandra Day O'Connor at her funeral service

Funeral services for Sandra Day O'Connor, who broke barriers as the first woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court justice, are being held Tuesday at the National Cathedral in Washington.

President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts are delivering eulogies at the invitation-only service, as is O'Connor's son, Jay.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden began his remarks by remembering his time as ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee when it held the confirmation hearing for O'Connor, calling it a "momentous" day for the court and the country.

"Gracious, wise, civil and principled, Sandra Day O'Connor, the daughter of the American West, was a pioneer in her own right, breaking down the barriers in the political world and the nation's conscience," Biden said. "To her, the Supreme Court was the bedrock, the bedrock of America."

PHOTO: President Joe Biden attends the funeral service for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2023. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Biden commended O'Connor for her lifelong dedication to "equal justice under the law" and her recognition of how the law impacts everyday Americans.

"One need not agree with all her decisions in order to recognize that her principles were deeply held and of the highest order," he said, "and that her desire for civility was genuine, and her trust in the capacity of human institutions to make life better is what this world was abiding."

"And how she embodied such attributes under pressure and scrutiny empowered generations of women in every part of American life, including the court itself, helping to open doors, secure freedom and prove that a woman can do everything a man can do and do it a heck of a lot better," he continued.

PHOTO: The remains of former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrive at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2023, for her funeral service. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Mourners arrive at the National Cathedral in Washington, to pay their respects at the funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Dec. 19, 2023. (Alex Brandon/AP)

O'Connor, who died on Dec. 1 at the age of 93, made history when she was appointed to the nation's highest court in 1981 by then-President Ronald Reagan. In her 25 years on the bench, she was known for her congeniality and independence.

She authored landmark opinions upholding abortion access, affirmative action and on protections to the First Amendment. She was also one of the five justices who decided to end Florida's recount of the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

On Monday, O'Connor lay in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. All nine Supreme Court justices were in attendance as her casket arrived. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also paid their respects.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered remarks celebrating O'Connor's life, calling her colleague a "life role model."

"The nation was well served by the steady hand and intellect of a justice who never lost sight of how the law affected ordinary people," Sotomayor said.

