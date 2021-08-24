Biden champions Megan Rapinoe in White House ceremony after she was accused of ‘bullying’ teammates into kneeling

File: Joe Biden has praised Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird (Getty Images)

US president Joe Biden on Monday said basketball player Sue Bird and soccer star Megan Rapinoe “represent the best of what America stands for.”

The remarks by Mr Biden come in the wake of allegations by Hope Solo, a former US women’s national team soccer star, that Ms Rapinoe “almost bullied” her soccer teammates into kneeling during the national anthem, a way for athletes to express solidarity with the racial justice movement in the US and elsewhere.

Mr Biden, who honoured the 2020 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) champion team Seattle Storm on Monday, gave his shout out to Ms Bird and Ms Rapinoe, who are a couple, as the White House celebrated their success.

He also praised the stars for changing lives with their activism.

“They define integrity and character and as president, as an American, I am proud of how they have represented us and they represent the best of what America stands for,” Mr Biden said of the power couple.

The last team to visit the White House was the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were welcomed by the then-president Barack Obama in 2016.

Mr Biden praised Ms Bird, Jewell Lloyd and Breanna Stewart, the team of three players who won gold medals as part of Team USA’s women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics.

President Biden gives a shoutout to the greatest power couple in sports, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe:



“They represent the best of what America stands for.” pic.twitter.com/8ssoR06D3O — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2021

The players gave the president a Seattle Storm jersey as a souvenir.

“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives. That’s what winners do. They shine the light and lift people up. They’re a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm, that’s the WNBA,” Mr Biden said.

He also mentioned the team member’s efforts to highlight police brutality against the Black community in the country, promote voter registration and speak out against the violence faced by the transgender community. He also applauded their efforts to encourage Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Story continues

Ginny Gilder, the Seattle Storm’s co-owner, also praised the team’s activism during the ceremony.

Several players, including Ms Bird, have been outspoken about social injustice.

Former president Donald Trump, however, has been a vocal critic of Ms Bird’s partner, Ms Rapinoe.

“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team,” he had said in a tweet.

Read More

Biden news live: President accused of ‘bald-faced lie’

Biden brushes off chaotic Kabul airport scenes as ‘five days ago’

Biden shows almost Trumpian defiance by digging in over Afghanistan