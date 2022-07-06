Biden to Brittney Griner's wife: White House working on release

NextShark
A Philippine-born teacher was among this year’s awardees of the Governor’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award, a top teaching honor given in New York. Dr. Eleuterio “Ely” Timbol Jr., an educator with 24 years of teaching experience, was one of the 54 New York State public school teachers given the Governor’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award last month. Timbol, who grew up in the province of Laguna in the Philippines, currently serves as the math lead teacher at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Jamaica, Queens.