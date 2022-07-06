Biden to Brittney Griner's wife: White House working on release

NextShark

Maroon 5 has changed the promotional poster for their 2022 world tour after receiving backlash for the original design consisting of the Japanese Rising Sun flag, which is symbolic of the nation’s wartime atrocities. The group released their tour schedule on their official website on July 3, announcing their first stop as Quebec City before moving on to Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila and Bangkok. The Rising Sun flag was representative of the Japanese Imperial Army during its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula and other neighboring territories from the early 1900s until the end of World War II. The flag is still deemed to be offensive by many within these countries.