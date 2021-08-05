Biden awards Congressional Gold Medals to officers who responded to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
President Biden honored law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots by awarding them Congressional Gold Medals.
President Biden honored law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots by awarding them Congressional Gold Medals.
Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.
The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.
"Trump Cards" are like vaccine passports, but for certifying that you're not immune to grifting
Pro-Trump congresswoman says website that reported the claims is ‘a lying rag’
‘More Psaki perfection,’ reads response to President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary comments to the Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.
Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not impose any lockdown or mask mandates even though coronavirus cases in the Lone Star State were rising.
The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."
If it's true the Russians have intercepted Israeli missiles targeting Iran-backed militias, Washington may have to step in.
During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...
Crist said his state needs a governor who can lean on medical professionals and not be “too arrogant” to take their advice.
With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s career on the line, all eyes are on his lieutenant, Kathy Hochul, who would become the state’s first female governor if she replaces him.
Atlanta police found Marc Theodule violated department policy, while the other officer on scene was returned to duty this week.
Chris Cuomo squandered his journalistic independence by getting involved in saving his brother’s political career.
‘Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter’, says head of DC-based watchdog
The State Department said Wednesday it’s looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan. In a notice filed in the Federal Register, the department said it could find no trace of the bottle’s whereabouts and that there is an “ongoing inquiry” into what happened to the booze. Recipients have the option of turning gifts of a certain value over to the National Archives or another government entity or purchasing them for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their value.
A Black Lives Matter PAC called for the resignation of the state Democratic party's chief operative after she wished death on Senator Lindsey Graham, who had COVID.
Lincoln Project’s co-founder had said Republican party must be defeated electorally everywhere
Quick-thinking firefighters were able to free the toddler and save the toy he was reaching for.
Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.
“The contrast between the governor’s treatment of these cases should offend every Missourian’s sense of justice,” one politician said.