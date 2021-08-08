Are the Biden administration's hopes of sustaining Taliban deal dead?

The Taliban have reportedly seized the Afghan city of Kunduz, the third provincial capital the group has overtaken in as many days.

Kunduz is a key city, militarily and politically, and its fall highlights the swiftness of the Taliban's advance in the wake of the U.S. troop withdrawal. It also further suggests that the Biden administration's slim hopes of keeping alive a tenuous deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban that sought to pave the way for a permanent ceasfire are dead, The Los Angeles Times' David Cloud writes.

The Biden White House’s always longshot hope that it could keep alive the weak Trump-Taliban deal that envisioned Taliban military restraint while Afghan peace talks proceeded is as dead as a concept as it has long been on the ground…. https://t.co/8ZNbcu7Dt7 — David Cloud (@DavidCloudLAT) August 8, 2021

Although the U.S. is pulling out of Afghanistan, the military did target the Taliban with airstrikes in hopes of slowing the group's offensive, but that too suggests the peace process is dwindling. Bloomberg's Eltaf Najafizada writes that it's possible the strikes could force the Taliban back into talks if they suffer a significant military setback, but it could also lead to an even "deadlier war" once the U.S. has fully exited the country.

The war escalates on the ground against the US expectations & w/ the US targeting the Taliban w/ B-52 bombers and Taliban vowing a revenge indicate a deadlier war is ahead after the US withdrawal. Or can that be a game changer to set back Taliban advance and force them for talks? — Eltaf Najafizada (@EltafN) August 8, 2021

