Biden Administration appears to lean toward college athletes on range of issues with NCAA

The Biden Administration is taking interest in the issues surrounding the treatment and benefits college-sports programs provide to their athletes – and doing so in a way that indicates it is leaning more toward the athletes’ side than the schools’.

Two White House officials were scheduled to meet Wednesday with a group of former college football players, and a White House official said the meeting was “to discuss why college football players - and all student-athletes - deserve consistent safety standards, to have voice, and to benefit from the revenue they produce.

“The student-athletes who play college football work hard on behalf of their schools, their communities, and their families and President Biden believes all workers should be treated fairly and college athletes should be too,” the official said. “All college athletes deserve consistent safety standards, to have voice, and to benefit from the revenue they produce.”

There are a variety of bills and discussion drafts of bills that have been circulated on Capitol Hill this year regarding college athletes’ activities to make money from their names, images and likenesses (NIL), as well as issues about health-care benefits, safety and educational opportunities.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has offered a proposal that is relatively narrow in its focus on NIL matters, including creating federal standards that would take the place of the current patchwork of state laws. Cruz is the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over this issue.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; and Cory Booker, D-N.J., have put forward a much wider-ranging idea that, among other things, would establish a set of rules for athletes’ short- and long-term health care, their safety and their educational choice.

Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., have introduced a bill that attempts to cover those issues, but also would largely prevent athletes from transferring schools for their first three years of eligibility and would provide the NCAA with a measure of legal protection from suits connected to the changes that would be made under their bill.

Wednesday’s meeting, according to the White House official, was to include National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and senior advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Steve Benjamin.

The former athletes invited were Andrew Luck, Desmond Howard, Ryan Clark, Rod Gilmore, Keith Marshall and Jordan Meachum. Howard, Clark and Gilmore have become commentators for ESPN. Marshall is a co-founder of The Players’ Lounge and Meachum is involved with an athlete advocacy group, the College Football Players Association. ESPN anchor Kevin Negandhi also was invited.

There were no female athletes on the list of invitees, which also did not include a current college athlete.

The Biden Administration’s position on college athletes stated Wednesday is not surprising, given that one of its appointees, National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, issued a memorandum in September 2021 saying that she views college athletes as employees of their schools under the National Labor Relations Act.

That opinion is being tested, starting this week, as an administrative law judge began proceedings Tuesday in a National Labor Relations Board complaint against the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference and the University of Southern California that alleges they have unlawfully misclassified college athletes as "student-athletes" rather than employees.

Those proceedings began just days after a federal judge in California granted class-action status in the damages portion of a lawsuit against the NCAA and major-college athletics conferences that could result in a multi-billion-dollar award to former and current college athletes.

The suit challenges the association’s remaining rules regarding athletes’ ability to make money from their names, images and likenesses and seeks damages based on the share of television-rights money and the social media earnings it claims athletes would have received if the NCAA’s previous limits on NIL compensation had not existed.

