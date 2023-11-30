Bicyclists and Donkey Carts Make Their Way Through Devastated Town Near Khan Yunis

Buildings were seen reduced to piles of rubble and people’s belongings were strewn about in the southern Gaza town of Khuza’a, just east of the city of Khan Yunis.

This footage was captured by Mohammed Abo Oun, who told Storyful he filmed it in Khuza’a on Thursday, November 30, on the seventh day of the temporary ceasefire.

Israeli bombardment prior to the start of the temporary ceasefire has left the town heavily damaged, Palestinian outlets reported. Credit: Mohammed Abo Oun via Storyful