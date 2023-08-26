Bicyclist hurt in collision with pickup in Eastham

Eastham Police

A person was seriously injured this morning when the bicycle they were riding collided with a pickup truck near Route 6 and Salt Pond Road in Eastham, police said.

Police and EMTs went to the scene at 10:35 a.m. where they found the cyclist lying on ground. The person, whose name and gender were not released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from Eastham Police.

The driver of a GMC pickup remained on the scene and cooperated with police investigating the crash.

The lanes on Route 6 were reduced for an hour and a half while police investigated. Assisting were rangers from the National Park Service and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Person hurt when bicycle, pickup collide in Eastham