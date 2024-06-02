Bicycle Ride Across Georgia keeps rolling for 44th year

For the 44th year in a row, around 1,000 cyclists gathered to take part in the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia.

The event, called BRAG for short, goes from June 1 to 8 and is a scenic journey across the peach state from Atlanta to Savannah.

Riders have the opportunity to rest and recover along the way. They will make several stops for concerts, festivals and unwinding activities like yoga and massages. FOX 5 Atlanta Photojournalist Billy Heath caught up with the group at a rest stop in Stone Mountain Village.

The cyclists will average 60 miles per day and are scheduled to arrive in Savannah, Georgia on June 8.