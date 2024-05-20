Bickley hails history-making Jersey after Muratti win

Lorne Bickley's winning goal capped off a season in which he was the Jersey Bulls' top scorer [BBC Sport]

Jersey striker Lorne Bickley has hailed the character of the island side after they won their fifth successive Muratti Vase.

Bickley's extra-time goal saw Jersey beat Guernsey 3-2 and set their second-longest winning streak in the competition.

Jersey thought they would win it in normal time before Will Fazakerley's stoppage-time equaliser necessitated a further period.

Jersey's run of eight successive victories between 1958 and 1965 is still their record. Guernsey last won the competition in 2017.

"We've got experienced lads in there, lads who work hard, lads who want to be here, lads who want to play for Jersey and that's what we showed," Bickley told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We could have easily put our heads down towards the end of that game but we didn't. We showed character, got that winning goal and now we can celebrate."

It was a debut victory for newly-appointed boss Elliot Powell.

Jersey's unbeaten run in the Muratti goes back to 2018, with the 2020 and 2021 games cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

"This was the best one I've been involved by far," added Bickley of the win.

"One of the coaching staff said it's the first time Jersey have won it for five straight years since 1960-something.

"That's massive, we're setting history and credit to everyone, the lads, the coaching staff, the fans who came here today."

