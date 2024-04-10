Advertisement

Bichette hits first HR of year, Bassitt gets first win as Blue Jays beat Mariners 5-3

IAN HARRISON
·2 min read
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette celebrates his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette celebrates his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt works against a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt works against a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt works against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt works against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays George Springer hits an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays George Springer hits an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby pauses during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby pauses during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby, foreground, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby, foreground, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette celebrates his two-run home run, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette celebrates his two-run home run, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby (walks back to the dugout following the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby (walks back to the dugout following the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt pitched 6 2/3 effective innings to win for the first time in three starts this season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and an RBI, Cavan Biggio reached base three times and George Springer drove in a pair as the Blue Jays won their second straight.

The Blue Jays are 5-2 this season when they homer, and 4-1 when they outhit their opponent. Toronto had 11 hits to Seattle’s six.

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run homer and Dominic Canzone added a solo shot for the Mariners. Seattle has lost three in a row and six of seven.

George Kirby (1-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings to lose his second consecutive start. The right-hander hadn’t done that since road losses against the Yankees and Baltimore last June.

Kirby walked none and struck out three, and saw his ERA climb from 5.23 to 6.91. He hasn’t pitched past the fourth inning in either of his past two outings.

Bichette grounded into an inning-ending double play against Kirby in the first but hit a two-run drive into the second deck in the third. The 431-foot shot to left field was Bichette’s first homer of the season.

Bassitt (1-2) allowed one run and five hits. He walked three and struck out a season-high eight. The right-hander won for the second time in 17 career games against Seattle.

Canzone ended Bassitt’s shutout bid with a two-out homer in the seventh, his third. Canzone also walked twice for Seattle.

Haniger cut it to 5-3 with a two-out homer off right-hander Trevor Richards in the eighth.

Chad Green got four outs for his second save.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.79 ERA) is scheduled to face his former team in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. RHP Logan Gilbert (0-0, 3.55) goes for Seattle.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb