BIC’s Video News Show: EIP-1559 Impact

BeInCrypto –

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker will review everything you need to know about the Ethereum Improvement Upgrade (EIP) 1559, as it continues the shift to Ethereum 2.0.

EIP 1559 impact

One aspect of the upgrade, dubbed London, aims to change the way transaction fees, or “gas fees,” are estimated. Currently, users must bid for how much they’re willing to pay to have their ether transaction picked up by a miner, which can be extremely costly. Under the proposal, this process will be handled by an automated bidding system with a set fee amount that fluctuates based on how congested the network is.

Another major change under EIP-1559 is that part of every transaction fee will be burned, or removed from circulation. This will begin to reduce the supply of ether and potentially boost its price.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto