All Bianconeri involved in EURO and Copa America 2024

The 2023/24 club season may have ended, yet the international calendar is jam-packed with fixtures this summer, with the European Championships and Copa America taking place across June and July.

Following numerous friendly matches played in the build up to both tournaments, all teams have now finalised their respective squads, with several Juventus players called up to represent their national sides.

Below is the full list of Bianconeri players involved in both upcoming tournaments.

EURO 2024

ITALY

Juventus quartet consisting of Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Fagioli and Federico Gatti have made Luciano Spalletti’s final Italy squad that will look to defend their European Championship title in Germany. The Azzurri have been drawn in Group B alongside Albania, Croatia and Spain.

FRANCE

Adrien Rabiot will don the French jersey at EURO 2024, with his side taking on Austria, Netherlands and Poland in Group D.

POLAND

Following Arek Milik’s unfortunate injury in Poland’s friendly against Ukraine in the build-up to this year’s European Championship, the striker will sadly miss the tournament, leaving Wojciech Szczesny as the sole Polish representative in the competition from Juventus. Poland are in Group D alongside Austria, France and the Netherlands.

SERBIA

Both Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic have made the Serbian squad doing battle at this year’s EUROs. Serbia have been pitted alongside Denmark, England and Slovenia in Group C.

TURKEY

Rising star Kenan Yildiz, following a breakout season in Bianconero, has made the final Turkish squad that will participate in this year’s continental championships. Turkey are in Group F, where they face the Czech Republic, Georgia and Portugal.

COPA AMERICA

BRAZIL

Defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Danilo have made the final Brazil squad that will compete for this year’s Copa America. The Selecao have been drawn in Group D alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

USA

Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah will represent the Stars and Stripes in this year’s Copa America. The USA will face off against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in Group C.

FULL CALENDAR

Saturday, 15 June

Italy vs Albania, 21:00 CEST

Sunday, 16 June

Poland vs Netherlands, 15:00 CEST

Serbia vs England, 21:00 CEST

Monday, 17 June

Austria vs France, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, 18 June

Turkey vs Georgia, 18:00 CEST

Thursday, 20 June

Slovenia vs Serbia, 15:00 CEST

Spain vs Italy, 21:00 CEST

Friday, 21 June

Poland vs Austria, 18:00 CEST

Netherlands vs France, 21:00 CEST

Saturday, 22 June

Turkey vs Portugal, 18:00 CEST

Monday, 24 June

USA vs Bolivia, 00:00 CEST

Croatia vs Italy, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, 25 June

Brazil vs Costa Rica, 03.00 CEST

France vs Poland, 18:00 CEST

Denmark vs Serbia, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, 26 June

Czech Republic vs Turkey, 21:00 CEST

Friday, 28 June

Panama vs USA, 00:00 CEST

Saturday, 29 June

Paraguay vs Brazil, 03:00 CEST

Tuesday, 2 July

USA vs Uruguay, 03:00 CEST

Wednesday, 3 July

Brazil vs Colombia, 03:00 CEST