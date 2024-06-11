All Bianconeri involved in EURO and Copa America 2024
The 2023/24 club season may have ended, yet the international calendar is jam-packed with fixtures this summer, with the European Championships and Copa America taking place across June and July.
Following numerous friendly matches played in the build up to both tournaments, all teams have now finalised their respective squads, with several Juventus players called up to represent their national sides.
Below is the full list of Bianconeri players involved in both upcoming tournaments.
EURO 2024
ITALY
Juventus quartet consisting of Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Fagioli and Federico Gatti have made Luciano Spalletti’s final Italy squad that will look to defend their European Championship title in Germany. The Azzurri have been drawn in Group B alongside Albania, Croatia and Spain.
FRANCE
Adrien Rabiot will don the French jersey at EURO 2024, with his side taking on Austria, Netherlands and Poland in Group D.
POLAND
Following Arek Milik’s unfortunate injury in Poland’s friendly against Ukraine in the build-up to this year’s European Championship, the striker will sadly miss the tournament, leaving Wojciech Szczesny as the sole Polish representative in the competition from Juventus. Poland are in Group D alongside Austria, France and the Netherlands.
SERBIA
Both Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic have made the Serbian squad doing battle at this year’s EUROs. Serbia have been pitted alongside Denmark, England and Slovenia in Group C.
TURKEY
Rising star Kenan Yildiz, following a breakout season in Bianconero, has made the final Turkish squad that will participate in this year’s continental championships. Turkey are in Group F, where they face the Czech Republic, Georgia and Portugal.
COPA AMERICA
BRAZIL
Defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Danilo have made the final Brazil squad that will compete for this year’s Copa America. The Selecao have been drawn in Group D alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.
USA
Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah will represent the Stars and Stripes in this year’s Copa America. The USA will face off against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in Group C.
FULL CALENDAR
Saturday, 15 June
Italy vs Albania, 21:00 CEST
Sunday, 16 June
Poland vs Netherlands, 15:00 CEST
Serbia vs England, 21:00 CEST
Monday, 17 June
Austria vs France, 21:00 CEST
Tuesday, 18 June
Turkey vs Georgia, 18:00 CEST
Thursday, 20 June
Slovenia vs Serbia, 15:00 CEST
Spain vs Italy, 21:00 CEST
Friday, 21 June
Poland vs Austria, 18:00 CEST
Netherlands vs France, 21:00 CEST
Saturday, 22 June
Turkey vs Portugal, 18:00 CEST
Monday, 24 June
USA vs Bolivia, 00:00 CEST
Croatia vs Italy, 21:00 CEST
Tuesday, 25 June
Brazil vs Costa Rica, 03.00 CEST
France vs Poland, 18:00 CEST
Denmark vs Serbia, 21:00 CEST
Wednesday, 26 June
Czech Republic vs Turkey, 21:00 CEST
Friday, 28 June
Panama vs USA, 00:00 CEST
Saturday, 29 June
Paraguay vs Brazil, 03:00 CEST
Tuesday, 2 July
USA vs Uruguay, 03:00 CEST
Wednesday, 3 July
Brazil vs Colombia, 03:00 CEST