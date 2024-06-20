Bianconeri involved in Copa America action
Today marks the start of the 2024 edition of the Copa America, which will see 16 countries battle it out for continental honours.
The USA will host this, the 48th edition of the tournament, where Argentina are looking to defend the title they won three years ago.
Four Bianconeri will be involved in the competition, with representatives in the Brazilian and American teams.
BRAZIL
Defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Danilo were included in the final Brazil squad that will compete for this year’s trophy. The Selecao have been drawn in Group D alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.
USA
Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah will represent the Stars and Stripes in this year’s tournament. The USA will face off against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in Group C.
FULL FIXTURE LIST
Monday, 24 June
USA vs Bolivia, 00:00 CEST
Tuesday, 25 June
Brazil vs Costa Rica, 03.00 CEST
Friday, 28 June
Panama vs USA, 00:00 CEST
Saturday, 29 June
Paraguay vs Brazil, 03:00 CEST
Tuesday, 2 July
USA vs Uruguay, 03:00 CEST
Wednesday, 3 July
Brazil vs Colombia, 03:00 CEST