Bianconeri involved in Copa America action

Today marks the start of the 2024 edition of the Copa America, which will see 16 countries battle it out for continental honours.

The USA will host this, the 48th edition of the tournament, where Argentina are looking to defend the title they won three years ago.

Four Bianconeri will be involved in the competition, with representatives in the Brazilian and American teams.

BRAZIL

Defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Danilo were included in the final Brazil squad that will compete for this year’s trophy. The Selecao have been drawn in Group D alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

USA

Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah will represent the Stars and Stripes in this year’s tournament. The USA will face off against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in Group C.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

Monday, 24 June

USA vs Bolivia, 00:00 CEST

Tuesday, 25 June

Brazil vs Costa Rica, 03.00 CEST

Friday, 28 June

Panama vs USA, 00:00 CEST

Saturday, 29 June

Paraguay vs Brazil, 03:00 CEST

Tuesday, 2 July

USA vs Uruguay, 03:00 CEST

Wednesday, 3 July

Brazil vs Colombia, 03:00 CEST