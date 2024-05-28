Bianconere in national team duty this month

The season has ended for our Juventus Women, with the curtain falling on the campaign with last weekend's win away at Sassuolo, but many of our Bianconere still have business to attend to before their summer break begins.

With European Championship qualificaiton underway, we've listed all of the games that concern our Bianconere this month.

ITALY (Roberta Aprile, Lisa Boattin, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Arianna Caruso, Cristiana Girelli, Martina Lenzini, Cecilia Salvai) – The Azzurre face back-to-back games against Norway, first on 31 May in Oslo before coming back to Ferrara to face the same opponents on 4 June.

FRANCE (Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Estelle Cascarino) – Much like our Azzurre, Pauline and Estelle are facing two games against the same opponents. France will take on England on 31 May in Newcastle, and again in St. Etienne on 4 June.

SWITZERLAND (Viola Calligaris) – Viola and her Swiss teamamtes take on Hungary on those same dates, first at home and then away.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA (Gloria Sliskovic) – Gloria is up against Malta home and away, first on the road and then in more familiar surroundings.

SWEDEN U23s (Paulina Nystrom) – Paulina and Sweden's U23s have three friendlies to deal with - they face Australia on 29 May, Poland on 1 June and Germany on 4 June.

THE MATCHES

Sweden U23 – Australia (29.5.2024)

Norway - Italy (31.5.2024)

England - France (31.5.2024)

Switzerland - Hungary (31.5.2024)

Malta – Bosnia and Herzegovina (31.5.2024)

Sweden U23s - Poland (1.6.2024)

Italy - Norway (4.6.2024)

France - England (4.6.2024)

Hungary - Switzerland (4.6.2024)

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Malta (4.6.2024)

Sweden U23s - Germany (4.6.2024)