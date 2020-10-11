Bianca Pagdanganan and Lauren Stephenson punch their tickets to U.S. Women’s Open

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Bianca Pagdanganan birdied the 72nd hole at the KPMG Women’s PGA to notch her first top 10 on the LPGA in her major debut. The performance in her first major actually landed Pagdanganan a spot in her second major, the 75th U.S. Women’s Open in December.

Meanwhile Lauren Stephenson birdied the last three holes at demanding Aronimink to punch her ticket as well. Both players finished in a tie for ninth at even-par 280. Players had to finish in the top 10 and ties to make their way into the field in Houston. This year’s U.S. Women’s Open will be held Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Course.

Mina Harigae was on track to join them until a bogey at the 18th dropped her into a share of 13th.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Pagdanganan. “Honestly, obviously I try to aim high, but I feel like I continue to exceed my own expectations every time I play.”

Houston bound! @LaurenSteph1 and @biancapagda have played their way into the 75th #USWomensOpen in December thanks to their finishes in today's @KPMGWomensPGA. pic.twitter.com/n7oD292ny2 — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) October 11, 2020





This marks Stephenson’s second career top-10 finish and best finish in a major.

Pagdanganan, 22, earned $83,765 for her efforts, more than quadrupling what she had made coming into the week.

The LPGA rookie played alongside seven-time major winner Inbee Park in the final round. Two years ago while playing in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Pagdanganan, who hails from the Philippines, saw Park for the first time while walking pack to her hotel one afternoon. Park was on the driving range.

“All the girls were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s Inbee Park!’” recalled Pagdanganan.

“And then I get to the first tee (today), and I’m like, I’m playing with Inbee Park, who I just used to watch on the driving range. I can’t really explain how I feel.”

