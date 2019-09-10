Bianca Andreescu calls out Drake for not congratulating her on U.S. Open win

Bianca Andreescu is Canada’s biggest star right now after winning the 2019 U.S. Open title, and the praise has been pouring in.

Following Saturday’s upset of Serena Williams, all sorts of high-profile Canadians reached out to congratulate the teen sensation. But there was one notable absence: Drake.

“Drizzy... Champagne Papi I’m waiting for you,” Andreescu revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are a couple reasonable explanations that come to mind as to why the Toronto rapper may not have offered a salute.

1) Drake has publicly supported Williams dating back to 2011. The two also had a romantic relationship in 2015. Perhaps the Grammy winner didn’t want to ruffle any feathers by showing love to Andreescu, who has now won two titles at Williams’ expense.

2) Drake has been recovering from the Toronto Raptors’ championship summer and simply doesn’t have enough left in the tank for another epic celebration. Although the opportunity of bringing Andreescu and the U.S. Open trophy on stage at a concert like he famously did with the Larry OB seems too good to pass up.

Whatever the reason for the silence, the ball is firmly in your court, Drake. Don’t keep Canada’s new queen waiting.

More tennis coverage from Yahoo Sports