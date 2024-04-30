Bi-district Baseball: Bullard, Troup to open playoffs later this week

Apr. 29—The Bullard Baseball Panthers and the Troup High School baseball team are scheduled to open post season play Thursday evening by playing in bi-district series openers.

Bullard (20-5), the District 18-4A runner-up, will face Kilgore's Bulldogs (13-11), the third place squad out of District 17-4A.

The Panthers knocked off Canton, 4-1, Saturday in a playoff warm-up tilt.

The Bulldogs have lost five of their last six games.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series will take place at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Bullard. The second game is set for a 6 p.m. Friday at historic Driller Park in Kilgore.

If a third game is needed, it will take place following the completion of Game 2.

The Troup-Daingerfield series will commence at 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview High School.

Game 2 is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday at Bullard High School.

If a rubber game is required, it will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Longview.

Troup (20-5) is the District 16-3A runner-up.

Daingerfield (13-11) came in third place in District 15-3A.