BHS wins local water polo tournament as area teams showcase continued improvement

Aug. 24—Although just starting its third full season as a sport offered by the Kern High School District, area public schools are beginning to make waves in the water polo arena.

The development was on display this past weekend when several of the area's best teams competed in the first Frontier Tournament at the KHSD Aquatic Complex.

Bakersfield High captured the inaugural title, defeating Stockdale 12-3 in the final, bringing to a close two days of action that served as much of a celebration as a competition.

"The tournament was fun because all the coaches have developed a really close relationship," Drillers coach Mark Brewer said. "It's a community of coaches who really want to help grow this thing. We're all out there to compete, but we're also up there to help and support each other. So that was really fun to see."

BHS senior Jack Merickel led the way for his scoring 28 goals and dropping off five assists to help the Drillers go 5-0 in the tournament, with victories over Ridgeview, Frontier, Bakersfield Christian and Highland to reach the final. Bakersfield outscored its opponents 73-21 in the tournament.

"It's a great start (to the season)," said Brewer, who won the South Yosemite Valley League title last year before losing 18-17 in double overtime to Visalia-Golden West in the Central Section Division III playoff opener. "We're just kind of picking up where we left off in terms of just ways kids are willing to work, and playing together as a team. It's just fun to see."

In addition to Merickel, BHS received strong all-around performances from a variety of players, most notably senior Nicolas Lira and senior goalie Jermey Hall, who allowed just two goals in the tournament.