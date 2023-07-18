BHS hoops coach to help mentor K-State alumni team at this week's TBT

Bartlesville will have a direct link in The Basketball Tournament, which opens up this week in Wichita, Kan., with Bartlesville High head basketball coach Clent Stewart helping mentor one of the teams.

The event is no small potatoes.

A million-buck payoff is one the line in the ESPN-broadcast event for the winning team.

Bartlesville High School head boys basketball coach Clent Stewart directs the Bruins during game action in a recent season.

Stewart has been chosen to help coach the Kansas State Purple & Black alumni team, which held a practice Monday and opens play at 6 p.m. Thursday in Wichita, Kan., against Da Guys (St. Louis).

Teams in Kansas State's region also include alumni teams from Wichita, Arkansas and Kansas.

This is a prestigious honor for Stewart, who is going into his 10th season leading the Bruin basketball program.

Stewart is still a relatively young head coach. He took charge of Bruin basketball in 2014 -- just six years after his senior year as a Kansas State basketball player.

He graduated in the early 2000's from Tulsa Union High School after experiencing a Class 6A state championship.

During his final two seasons (2006-07, 2007-08) of college, K-State recorded records of 23-12 and 21-12, respectively. The team played in the 2008 NCAA tourney.

Stewart also earned a national spotlight in 2008 when ESPN named him to its Top 10 highlights while he proposed -- on his knees under the K-State basket -- to his girlfriend Stephanie during pre-game activities while surrounded by cheerleaders and the entire crowd cheering. Stephanie has been a coaching power herself at Bartlesville High, guiding the pom squad to a national championship level.

During his Wildcat hardwood career, Stewart (6-4, 190) played in 117 games with an average of 27.3 minutes. He nailed 109 three-pointers (.356) and averaged 5.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 3.3 apg.

This week Stewart is back boosting Kansas State by helping mentor the alumni team to what could be a million dollar payoff the following week in Philadelphia.

"It's a pretty cool opportunity," Stewart said. "It's pretty fun to have the opportunity to coach former K-State guys even though they played after me. I'm the oldest guy, coaching or playing. It's a pretty competitive team. Most of our guys have played overseas professionally. It's a fun atmosphere."

Clent Stewart's most well-known player at Bartlesville High has been David Castillo, a 6-foot-1 point guard who has committed to play for Kansas State. Castillo scored his 1,000th career point prior to the end of his sophomore season (2021-22) and as a junior (2022-23) became Bartlesville's all-time leading boys basketball scorer with nearly 1,600 points. He is foregoing his senior year at Bartlesville in order to play high-profile prep ball for Sunrise Christian Academy, located in the Wichita, Kan. area. Castillo is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball youth teams and one of ESPN's highest-ranked players nationally coming out of the Class of 2024.

One of most well-known players on the team might be Marcus Foster (6-3, 205), who played at both K-State and Creighton during his college years. As a freshman (2013-14) at K-State he averaged 15.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.5 apg.

Since college he has played pro ball in the NBA-G league and for teams in Europe and the Middle East.

Many other past Wildcat greats help complete the roster.

K-State's schedule -- as long as the team keeps winning -- is: Thursday, 6 p.m. (vs. Da Guys); Friday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, TBA; and Tuesday, TBA.

At least some of those games will be broadcast on ESPN-plus.

If the Purple & Black players survive regional play, they would move on to the Final Four in Philadelphia.

Even if K-State doesn't collect the big prize, it will still have been a rewarding experience for Stewart.

"It's a lot of fun. … Even though I have a chance to play with them, we went to Kansas State and all shared a similar experience," he said. "I watched most these guys and actually getting to talk to them on a personal level creates a brotherhood."

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: BHS hoops coach works with pros, college greats in million-dollar TBT