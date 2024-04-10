BHS boys 1st, girls 2nd at Raver Relays

Apr. 9—BATESVILLE — The Inaugural Raver Relays was hosted at Batesville High School Saturday. The event honors the late Ron Raver.

"It was such a fun meet, with a lot of close races and some great performances," BHS Coach Lisa Gausman said.

For the girls, Batesville won four of the seven relays and had four runner-up finishes, but Franklin County won the team title over the Lady Bulldogs 107-95. Jennings County was third with 67.5 followed by Rushville fourth (61), Decatur Central fifth (48), Milan sixth (6) and Tindley seventh (1).

For the boys, the team title came down to the last event, the 4x400 relay. Batesville led by half of a point heading into the event. The exciting event saw the top three teams separated by just one second. Batesville took first, securing the team title with 92 points. Jennings County was second with 87.5 followed by Franklin County 75, Decatur Central 69, Milan 29, Rushville 29 and Tindley 5.

Batesville results

First place

Ayden Eckstein-high jump (6-6)

Brock Mahon-discus (140-7)

Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (12-6)

Girls 4x800 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Kaylynn Bedel, Paige Allgeier and Megan Allgeier (10:25.06)

Girls Distance Medley Relay team of Kaylynn Bedel, Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier and Lexiyne Harris (13:55.15)

Girls Sprint Medley Relay team of Katie Lipps, Ella Moster, Sam Adam and Paige Allgeier (4:46.12)

Girls 4x400 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Megan Allgeier and Addison Luers (4:19.12)

Boys 4x400 relay team of Gage Pohlman, Cannon Clark, Deev Ranka and Blake Hornberger (3:31.82)

Second place

Ayden Eckstein-long jump

Brock Mahon-shot put

Paige Allgeier-high jump

Ella King-shot put and discus

Girls 4x100 relay team of Savannah Pohlman, Addison Luers, Ella Moster and Katie Lipps

Third place

Cole Rudolf-110m hurdles

Savannah Pohlman-long jump

Ella Moster-100m hurdles

Boys 4x800 relay of Isaac Trossman, Griffin Koester, Cash Myers and Cannon Clark

Fourth place

Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles

Boys 4x100 relay team of Gage Pohlman, Azmi Destriantoro, Liam Stutz and Brock Mahon

Boys 4x200 relay team of Gage Pohlman, Deev Ranka, Liam Stutz and Blake Hornberger

Boys Distance Medley relay team of Isaac Trossman, Griffin Koester, Ethan Rahschulte and Benjamin Adams

Boys Sprint Medley relay team of Cole Rudolf, Liam Stutz, Isaac Trossman and Benjamin Adams

The Coed Throwers 4x100 relay team of Will Westerfeld, Carson Meyer, Alyssa Nobbe and Sarah Bedel

Fifth place

Ryan Oesterling-shot put

Sarah Bedel-shot put

Isabel Raab-pole vault

Six place

Jade Martin-100m hurdles.

