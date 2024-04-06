Bhatia leads by four at PGA Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Texas Open in San Antonio (Raj Mehta)

Akshay Bhatia will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Texas Open after overcoming an early wobble and a bout of nerves to card a four-under-par 68 on Saturday.

Bhatia, who led by five strokes after Friday's second round, bounced back after two bogeys in his first seven holes to mount a charge on the back nine at TPC San Antonio.

The 22-year-old from California reached the turn at one under for the day after a birdie on the ninth, and then grabbed another birdie on the 14th.

He rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th to move to three under and then saw his birdie putt on the 18th curl around the cup before dropping in.

Bhatia admitted he had struggled with nerves throughout his round, revealing that he had consulted his sports psychologist on Friday for help in navigating the challenges of the weekend.

"I was never calm today and it was the hardest thing to deal with," Bhatia said. "It's just so hard, you feel so tense and all these things in your stomach, your mind can kind of go one way. I kept to my game plan."

Bhatia said his psychologist had given him useful advice after Friday's second round.

"There's a couple of things he told me that really stuck and I just truly stuck to what I was trying to do this week," Bhatia said.

"Whether I win tomorrow or not, it's closer to my goal of where I want to be in a couple of months."

Bhatia's four-under round left him on 15 under after 54 holes, four shots clear of Denny McCarthy, who carded a five-under-par 67 to finish the third round on 11 under.

Brendon Todd is a shot behind McCarthy on eight under after a two-under-par 70, with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley on seven under.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg meanwhile is a further shot back on six under, nine off the lead, after a five-under-par 67.

Aberg's round included a bizarre incident on the 17th, when he drove the green despite the head flying off of his driver. Aberg two-putted for birdie and then played the remainder of the round with a backup driver.

Aberg said a loose screw connecting the head to the shaft had been responsible.

"It's on me," he said. "I should have checked. It was bizarre, quite surreal.

"But at the end of the day I feel like I put a pretty good swing on it and that's all that matters."

Four players are tied for seventh place on five under, including Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who scrambled his way around to make a level-par 72.

McIlroy's round began with a double-bogey six on the par-four first, but he clawed those shots back with birdies on the second and sixth holes to reach the turn at level par.

However bogeys on the 11th and 16th sent him sliding down the leaderboard before back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 helped him back to par.

