Bhagra, Ritter advance to semifinals in tennis state tournaments

Jun. 6—MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo's star singles player Tej Bhagra roared into Friday's state semifinals with a pair of resounding wins Thursday in the Class 2A boys tennis individual state meet at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center.

Bhagra won his first-round match 6-1, 6-1, then won in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-0. The unbeaten and top-seeded Bhagra will next play No. 4 seed Brandon Pham of Mahtomedi in the state semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday. On the other side of the bracket, Wayzata's No. 3-seeded Aaron Beduhn plays No. 2 seed Sam Rathmanner of Mahtomedi.

The championship dual is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

In doubles, Mayo's Noah Wisniewski and Ian Li won in three sets in the first round, then fell 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Spartans teammates Caleb Kennel and Daniel Meunier dropped their first-round match and then won 7-5, 6-2 in the consolation semifinals. They were seeded third.

—In Class 1A individual tennis state meet at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis, Lourdes sophomore Evan Ritter won twice and has reached Friday's semifinals.

No. 5 seed Ritter won 6-4, 6-3 in the first round, then battled to come back and win in the quarterfinals, 6-7 (8-7 tie-breaker), 6-2, 6-1. Ritter will play St. Paul Academy's No. 1-seeded Winston Arvidson at 8 a.m. Friday. The championship dual is at 11:30 a.m.

In doubles, Schaeffer Academy's No. 4-seeded Noah Ryder and Hudson Zimmerman also won twice Thursday. They took their first match 6-3, 6-1, then won 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. They will play No. 1-seeded Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen of St. Paul Academy in Friday's 8 a.m. semifinals.

Winona Cotter's doubles combination of Hamilton Brewer and Logan Granseth dropped their first-round match then won in the consolation round.

CLASS AA

SINGLES

First round: Tej Bhagra (Mayo) def. Tarun Gopalakrishnan (Blake) 6-1, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Bhagra (Mayo) def. Aaron Zoubek (Elk River) 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

First round: Noah Wisniewski/Ian Li (Mayo) def. Humza Chadhri/Andy Norman 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; Lou Smith/Samir Stolpman (Minneapolis Washburn) def. Caleb Kennell/Daniel Meunier 6-4, 6-3. Quarterfinals: Zayden Chau/Jaden Hoffman (Eden Prairie) def. Wisniewski/Li 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Consolation: Kennel/Meunier (Mayo) def. Andrew Bacigalupi/Brodi Zwank (Highland Park) 7-5, 6-2.

CLASS 1A

—At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

SINGLES

First round: Evan Ritter (Lourdes) def. Joe Sampson (Mora) 6-4, 6-3; Zahir Hassan (St. Paul Academy) def. Ondrej Vitasek (Winona Cotter) 6-1, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Ritter (Lourdes) def. Ethan Lavan (Cloquet) 6-7 (8-6), 6-2, 6-1. Consolation: Vitasek (Cotter) def. Simon Fitzkappes (Montevideo) 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES

First round: Noah Ryder/Hudson Zimmerman (Schaeffer Academy) def. Luke Gilbertson/Quinn Dixon (St. Peter) 6-3, 6-1; Allan Wang/Isaak Senaratna (St. Paul Academy) 6-1, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Ryder/Zimmerman (Schaeffer) def. Gavin Gross/Jack Erkens (Foley) 7-5, 6-4.