BHA rejects Animal Rising offer to stop protests in exchange for televised debate

The British Horseracing Authority has rejected Animal Rising’s offer to cease its racecourse protests this summer in exchange for the activist group being granted a televised debate.

Animal Rising has already tried to prevent the Grand National and Derby taking place this year and there are fears it will now target this summer’s racing highlight, the five-day Royal Ascot meeting, starts on Tuesday, as well as the Greyhound Derby at Towcester on July 1. But Julie Harrington, the BHA’s chief executive, said: “We will never allow British horseracing to be coerced into any activity by threats of protests. Animal Rising have shown by their reckless actions at the Epsom Derby that their public promises cannot be trusted.

“They have demonstrated they are prepared to commit reckless and potentially unlawful acts and to directly threaten the safety of horses and people to generate publicity around their wider aims. These aims include the end of all use of animals by human beings.

“Spokespeople for the sport have already taken part in well over an hour of televised debate since April. Throughout those debates the message was clear – that British racing is a sport which is proud of its welfare record, which provides an unparalleled quality of life for the 20,000 horses that compete each year, and which constantly works to minimise the levels of avoidable risk.”

At Aintree 118 arrests were made after protesters delayed the start of the Grand National. No one has been charged although a number of protesters were bailed while inquiries continue. One of the 33 protesters arrested on Derby day after Epsom authorities took out an injunction was denied bail and remanded in custody after running onto the course after the start of the race.

Ascot decided not to take out an injunction against protests after Thames Valley Police felt existing legislation was sufficient to protect the fixture against the threat of trespass and disruption.

At its press conference on Wednesday, Animal Rising was not specific about the actions it would take at Ascot but said it would be “similar to what we’ve seen before.”

Animal Rising’s Louisa Hillwood said: “If the racing industry really believes in what it is doing, it should have no concerns defending it publicly. Just as we did before Epsom, we’re calling on racing to show the true meaning of love for the animals in their care and to stop putting them in harm’s way. The time is now for the beginning of the end of horseracing, just like greyhound racing and other sports that use animals.”

