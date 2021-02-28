BG women clinch MAC title with win over Akron

Mark Monroe, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·3 min read

Feb. 28—After 10 days without a game, the Bowling Green State University women continued their winning ways with a 79-64 victory at Akron on Saturday, clinching the MAC regular-season championship.

Bowling Green led 56-53 after three quarters at Rhodes Arena, but the Falcons opened the fourth quarter with a 17-7 run as they took a 74-60 lead with 5:10 left in regulation.

Bowling Green, which never trailed, grabbed a 14-point lead with 5:02 remaining as the Falcons made 7 of 10 shots from the floor to start the final quarter.

Bowling Green (17-4 overall) solidified its standing atop the Mid-American Conference standings with a 13-3 record.

Akron (6-13) fell to 3-13 in the MAC.

"Winning the regular-season championship brings me to tears for our huddle," BG coach Robyn Fralick said. "Everyone in our program has been all in, through good and bad. I'm so proud of the kids who stayed and continued to believe.

"I'm so grateful to my staff for their incredible work ethic and consistency. This championship is a testament to a group of people being all in, every day, for each other."

Advertisement

The Falcons showed great balance offensively with all nine players on the roster scoring points.

Junior forward Kadie Hempfling had a team-high 19 points, while sophomore guard Elissa Brett scored 18.

Freshman guard Lexi Fleming had 14 points, while freshman guard Kenzie Lewis and senior center Clare Glowniak each had eight points.

Brett also had eight rebounds, and Lewis had six rebounds, while Fleming and Hempfling each pulled down five boards.

The Falcons finished with a sizable edge (36-29) on the boards.

BG knocked down 29 of 60 shots from the floor (48.3 percent), including 5-of-21 from 3-point range (23.8).

Akron's Molly Neitzel led all scorers with 22 points.

Bowling Green, which won 76-67 in its most recent game on Feb. 17 at home against Central Michigan, had its game at Ohio on Wednesday canceled due to coronavirus implications within the Bobcats program.

Saturday's game was tied at 10 before BG went on a 6-0 run to take a 16-10 lead. The Falcons showed little rust and never relinquished the lead. BG shot 54.5 percent (6 of 11) from the floor in the second quarter and led 41-31 at the half. Akron outscored the Falcons in the third quarter 22-15 to close the gap.

BG closed it out by outscoring the Zips 23-11 in the fourth quarter

BG, which starts three freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior, was picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC. The Falcons have now won 81 percent of their conference games and sit ahead of Ohio (10-5) and defending champ Central (11-6) in the standings.

The Falcons have already clinched a top-eight finish and will advance to the MAC tournament in Cleveland for a quarterfinal round game on March 10. BG has not played in the league tournament since 2014.

The Falcons have anywhere from three to five regular-season games remaining due to rescheduling because of the coronavirus ramifications.

Bowling Green next hosts Kent State on Wednesday before hosting Buffalo next Saturday.

First Published February 27, 2021, 6:15pm

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Ben Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, Steelers 'would like to have him back'

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets rewarding bettors during 7-game winning streak

    The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.

  • NBA releases second-half schedule for 2020-21 regular season

    The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.

  • Eddy Reynoso finally getting the credit he deserves as boxing's top trainer

    Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.

  • It's time to stop underrating the Utah Jazz

    The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.

  • NBA All-Star 2021 players: Who deserves the nod in fantasy?

    With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.

  • Jamal Murray admits he blew 4-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

    The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 111, Pacers 107

    The Warriors defeated the Pacers, 111-107. Stephen Curry recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added 12 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Domantas Sabonis tallied 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 18-15 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 15-15.

  • Zion Williamson breaks down on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball: ‘Our games complement each other’s’

    As the pair build off big months for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson recently broke down his on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball.

  • Zlatan's attack on LeBron James echoes the hypocrisy of the American right

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticism of LeBron’s activism is a rehash of the familiar Fox News double standard: that it’s OK for athletes to speak out on issues as long as conservatives agree LA Lakers star LeBron James has been one of the NBA’s leading voices in the ongoing fight against police brutality, racism, inequality and social change. Photograph: Jesse D Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images At the end of Black History Month, the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a larger-than-life figure who has resuscitated an entire city during a remarkable season with Milan, felt the need to take time out of his schedule to criticize LeBron James for using his global platform to turn a spotlight on social injustices in the United States. LeBron has been one of the NBA’s leading voices in the ongoing fight against police brutality, racism, inequality and social change, using his voice in a way that will have him permanently listed with the great athlete-activists of the past such as Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Craig Hodges and Colin Kaepernick. Etan Thomas Apparently, Ibrahmovic believes that’s not his place. In an interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, Ibrahimovic felt compelled to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star and any sportsperson who dares to use their position and platform to speak out on issues beyond the narrow focus of the sport they play. “I like (James) a lot,” Ibrahimovic said. “He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing. “I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I’m no politician. If I’d been a politician, I would be doing politics. “This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.” On Friday, after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron responded to the criticism from Zlatan by vowing never to stay silent about social causes. As he put it to reporters: “I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community. “Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. “I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.” LeBron James addresses the media at the 2018 opening of the I Promise School, a district-run public school in his Ohio hometown of Akron that was the brainchild of James’s foundation and the city’s public school district. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images LeBron didn’t stop there. He went on to reference a Canal Plus interview with Ibrahimovic from three years ago where he blamed “undercover racism” for what he’s considered unfair treatment by the Swedish media. “He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework.” Maybe Ibrahimovic watched a little too much Fox News while he was living in the US during his two-year spell with the LA Galaxy, because his criticism sounded very familiar to Laura Ingraham, the conservative opinionator who infamously demanded that LeBron “shut up and dribble” in a segment many perceived as racist. It’s a line of argument that exposed Ingraham and the entire American right wing: It’s perfectly OK for athletes to use their platform when they are promoting a narrative that you agree with or that is personal to you. That double standard was on full display last year when the GOP invited NFL and college football legend Herschel Walker to be a speaker at the Republican national convention. However, if the narrative is in opposition to their personal beliefs, then the athlete needs to stay in his lane, or stick to sports, or shut up and dribble – or as Ibrahimovic put it – do what you’re good at doing. And again, as LeBron pointed out, Ibrahimovic had zero problem speaking out about the racism and discrimination he felt that he was a victim of. That’s the definition of hypocrisy. And finally, for the record, LeBron’s decision to stand with the athletes and activists across America in calling for an end to the police killings of unarmed Black and Brown people isn’t “politics”, but a demand for basic human rights. And that’s something that anyone – no matter what color, race, nationality, place of origin, background, religion, occupation or status – should have the moral courage to support. Like Dr Martin Luther King said, there comes a point when silence is betrayal.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • No. 21 Loyola beats Southern Illinois 65-58 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and No. 21 Loyola scored the last eight points in overtime, rallying past Southern Illinois 65-58 on Saturday night and clinching at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. The Ramblers (21-4, 16-2) closed the regular season by winning 14 of 15 games. Loyola has won at least a share of the conference title in three of the last four years.

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • How some players plan to show support for Tiger Woods on Sunday

    At least a few players will show support for Tiger Woods by wearing red Sunday at the WGC-Workday.

  • Bradley Beal says Josh Okogie caused his third quarter takeover: 'It's his fault'

    Note to defenders, don't tempt Bradley Beal. It won't end well.

  • Packers great thinks Russell Wilson's best landing spot is Bears

    A Packers great thinks the Bears is the best landing spot for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if he gets traded.

  • Report: Russell Wilson thinks Pete Carroll and his sons answer to no one

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at [more]

  • Trae Young with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics

    Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 02/24/2021