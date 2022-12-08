'BG IS COMING HOME': Sports world reacts to news of Brittney Griner's release

Brittney Griner has been released from Russian prison after 10 months of being "wrongfully detained," President Joe Biden announced Thursday.

"BG IS COMING HOME" trended on Twitter almost immediately. The eight-time WNBA All-Star had overwhelming support on social media from her teammates, other athletes and fans who advocated for her release.

Official statements

Griner's WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, released a statement welcoming her back.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued statements detailing their empathy for Griner and gratitude for all who made her release possible.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/Kynxlg3PZV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/9QFqWIn1a4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2022

The WNBA and NBA Players Associations issued statements as well.

Our sister Brittney is coming home 🧡 Brittney's strength and courage have been remarkable, as have the efforts of her wife Cherelle, our @TheWNBPA sisters, Terri Jackson and the entire WNBPA staff. This would not have been possible without their relentless work to bring BG home. pic.twitter.com/x7QThIzVwq — NBPA (@TheNBPA) December 8, 2022

Reactions all over the sports world

Griner's nickname "BG" was never absent from Twitter, as Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart tweeted a count every single day that Griner was detained. She tweeted the final number Thursday with joy.

Griner's USA basketball teammates, peers and NBA supporters also shared their excitement about the news of her release. Coaches and media members also expressed relief.

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

The best news to start our day with: finally, our sister BG is coming home!!



So grateful for all those who tirelessly worked to make this happen. Welcome home, Brittney!!!! — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) December 8, 2022

Welcome Home BG!



Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) December 8, 2022

YALLLLL WOKE UP TO BG ON HER WAY HOME!!!!!!! THANK YOU GOD!!! — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) December 8, 2022

We love you. We love you. We love you. We love you. BG, come on home❤️❤️❤️FINALLY FREE! pic.twitter.com/uUa1jtTcAz — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) December 8, 2022

BG’s family gets her home for Christmas. I’m just beside myself with happiness. Relieved and grateful this part is over for her family. I hope for healing and restoration during this time for them. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 8, 2022

Dallas Cowboys football star Micah Parsons initially questioned Griner's release and noted that Paul Whelan, a former Marine, remained in Russia. Parsons later attempted to clarify his intentions and apologized, acknowledging the separate efforts for Whelan's return in a series of tweets.

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022