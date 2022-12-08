4.9k

'BG IS COMING HOME': Sports world reacts to news of Brittney Griner's release

Brittney Griner has been released from Russian prison after 10 months of being "wrongfully detained," President Joe Biden announced Thursday.

"BG IS COMING HOME" trended on Twitter almost immediately. The eight-time WNBA All-Star had overwhelming support on social media from her teammates, other athletes and fans who advocated for her release.

Official statements

Griner's WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, released a statement welcoming her back.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued statements detailing their empathy for Griner and gratitude for all who made her release possible.

The WNBA and NBA Players Associations issued statements as well.

Reactions all over the sports world

Griner's nickname "BG" was never absent from Twitter, as Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart tweeted a count every single day that Griner was detained. She tweeted the final number Thursday with joy.

Griner's USA basketball teammates, peers and NBA supporters also shared their excitement about the news of her release. Coaches and media members also expressed relief.

Dallas Cowboys football star Micah Parsons initially questioned Griner's release and noted that Paul Whelan, a former Marine, remained in Russia. Parsons later attempted to clarify his intentions and apologized, acknowledging the separate efforts for Whelan's return in a series of tweets.

