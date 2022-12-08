'BG IS COMING HOME': Sports world reacts to news of Brittney Griner's release
Brittney Griner has been released from Russian prison after 10 months of being "wrongfully detained," President Joe Biden announced Thursday.
"BG IS COMING HOME" trended on Twitter almost immediately. The eight-time WNBA All-Star had overwhelming support on social media from her teammates, other athletes and fans who advocated for her release.
Official statements
Griner's WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, released a statement welcoming her back.
She’s on her way. pic.twitter.com/A673zRoNLL
— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 8, 2022
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued statements detailing their empathy for Griner and gratitude for all who made her release possible.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/Kynxlg3PZV
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2022
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/9QFqWIn1a4
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2022
The WNBA and NBA Players Associations issued statements as well.
WNBPA Statement about Brittney Griner's release.#WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/u2icvVN5Jd
— WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) December 8, 2022
Our sister Brittney is coming home 🧡 Brittney's strength and courage have been remarkable, as have the efforts of her wife Cherelle, our @TheWNBPA sisters, Terri Jackson and the entire WNBPA staff. This would not have been possible without their relentless work to bring BG home. pic.twitter.com/x7QThIzVwq
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) December 8, 2022
Reactions all over the sports world
Griner's nickname "BG" was never absent from Twitter, as Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart tweeted a count every single day that Griner was detained. She tweeted the final number Thursday with joy.
Griner's USA basketball teammates, peers and NBA supporters also shared their excitement about the news of her release. Coaches and media members also expressed relief.
BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️
— Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022
The best news to start our day with: finally, our sister BG is coming home!!
So grateful for all those who tirelessly worked to make this happen. Welcome home, Brittney!!!!
— Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) December 8, 2022
— Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) December 8, 2022
Welcome Home BG!
Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾
— Hélà (@KyrieIrving) December 8, 2022
— Chris Paul (@CP3) December 8, 2022
YALLLLL WOKE UP TO BG ON HER WAY HOME!!!!!!! THANK YOU GOD!!!
— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) December 8, 2022
We love you. We love you. We love you. We love you. BG, come on home❤️❤️❤️FINALLY FREE! pic.twitter.com/uUa1jtTcAz
— Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) December 8, 2022
BG’s family gets her home for Christmas. I’m just beside myself with happiness. Relieved and grateful this part is over for her family. I hope for healing and restoration during this time for them.
— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 8, 2022
Dallas Cowboys football star Micah Parsons initially questioned Griner's release and noted that Paul Whelan, a former Marine, remained in Russia. Parsons later attempted to clarify his intentions and apologized, acknowledging the separate efforts for Whelan's return in a series of tweets.
Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ
— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022
My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.
— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022
Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true
— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022